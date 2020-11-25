New Book: Sofia – The City of Birds

The short novel titled The City of Birds is a story about the macabre and tumultuous time in the Bulgarian history – April 1925 full of fear and uncertainty after the assault in the St. Nedelya Church when 200 people, mainly from the country's political and military elite, were killed and around 500 were injured. The short novel’s author is Hristo Petrov who together with Hristo Hristov has made an in-depth and largescale study of the so-called “white terror of 1923-1925, one of the most contradictory periods in the modern history of Bulgaria.

The City of Birds is full of tension and dynamism. It is a first-person narration, as the events are presented through the eyes of a young royal officer, tormented by doubts and contradictions about the righteousness of the tasks he performs. The book is addressed to all who likes to reveal the mysteries of history.