Varna Summer International Theater Festival Kicks off Online

The 28th edition of the Varna Summer’2020 International Theater Festival will be held until December 6. The Festival was postponed in June owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The program of the Festival will be presented online because of the epidemic emergency situation. The viewers will be able to see ten performances staged by the most interesting directors who have gained popularity in recent years – Timofei Kulyabin and Kiril Serebryanikov (Russia), Grzegorz Jarzyna (Poland), Andreas Kriegenburg (Germany), Declan Donnellan (UK).

The closing performance will be with Bulgarian participation – a play directed by Galin Stoev.

Access to each performance will be free for 72 hours from the podcast of each title on the website of the festival in the PROGRAM section. The performances will be presented in the original language with Bulgarian subtitles.   

