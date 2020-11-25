WHO: All-Time High Number of Coronavirus Cases Registered in Past Week

Over 4 million people contracted the novel coronavirus infection worldwide in the past seven days, which is the highest-ever weekly growth in cases since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities increased by more than 67,000 all over the world, the global organization said.

According to the WHO, a total of 4,060,891 cases of the novel coronavirus and 67,221 deaths were registered worldwide in the past seven days. Last week, 3,977,223 new cases and 59,699 fatalities were documented.

However, the organization believes that last week’s figures indicate a slowdown in the pandemic’s pace. The downward trend is being observed in Europe and Southeast Asia. At the same time, North and South Americas reported growth in both new cases and fatalities.

 

