Bulgarian Parliamentarians Say 'No' to Grand National Assembly and New Constitution

The lawmakers have dampened the ambitions of the ruling majority to initiate the convention of the Grand National Assembly which would prepare and adopt the new Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, BGNES reports.

Quite expected, the majority failed to garner the necessary 160 votes, equivalent to two-thirds of all MPs. In favor of the draft decision voted the MPs from the ruling majority – GERB and United Patriots, who garnered only 111 votes. Their colleagues from Volya, who otherwise supported the project with their signatures, abstained.

The opposition MPs from BSP for Bulgaria and Movement for Rights and Freedoms retained their firm position stated much earlier and did not support the idea of a new basic law for the country. Some of the non-members of parliamentary groups also voted against it.