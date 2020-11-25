PM Borissov: Restrictive Measures Will Be Loosened in 3 Weeks

"Only one measure has a proven effect against Covid-19 - limiting social contacts or quarantine. In order to relieve the hospitals that are on their last leg, we are introducing stringent ant-epidemic measures for three weeks", said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during the regular government meeting at which the cabinet voted to extend the emergency epidemic situation from 1 December to 21 December 2020, the government press service reported.

"I want people to understand very clearly that in three weeks - on December 21st, we will allow ourselves to loosen the measures, nurseries, kindergartens and schools will open, malls, restaurants and gyms will work smoothly," the Prime Minister said. He added that as compensation for this period, the state will provide nearly BGN 400 million for businesses that will be affected.

"We are living through a difficult moment when we all have to face something as familiar as it is unknown - the Coronavirus pandemic. Why I say “together” – because we, statesmen, have to take difficult but wise decisions to convince you together to apply and implement these measures", Borissov stressed.

He expressed confidence that by standing shoulder to shoulder - doctors and nurses, health workers, teachers, scientists, law enforcement officers, statesmen, workers and pensioners, young and old, all Bulgarians together as a society can cope with the pandemic. "We have already done it before," Borisov said.

The Prime Minister noted that there should be no opposition between healthcare and the economy.