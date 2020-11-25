Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Quiet

Atmospheric pressure will decrease, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Today will be mostly sunny, in the morning hours in some places in the lowlands along the rivers the visibility will be reduced. It will be almost quiet. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

It's going to be sunny in the mountains. In the morning hours, highs in the western half of the country will be wrapped in fog, but visibility will quickly improve. Moderate winds will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m a.s.l. will be about 7°C, at 2000 m - about 0°.C

It's going to be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast with light to moderate winds from north-northeast. The maximum temperature will be 9°-11°C. The sea wave height will be 2-3 m, but during the day it will be getting lower. The sea water temperature is 13°-14°.

On 25 November 2020 the sun will rise at 07:31 and sunset at 16:55. Day length is 09:24.