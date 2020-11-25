Bulgarian Development Bank Provides Easy Loans

The Bulgarian Development Bank provides relaxed conditions for loans up to BGN 1 million for small and medium enterprises.

"The measures will be supported by the National Revenue Agency in order to get a faster effect and reach the business. The companies will receive easy loans through the banks, partners of BDB - up to BGN 1 million for small and medium enterprises and up to BGN 2 million. "We are developing a scheme for liquid business support with various indicators. One indicator is the fixed costs, but the percentage of turnover they lost in the 3 weeks during the epidemiological situation is also important," said the Minister of Economy. Lachezar Borisov.