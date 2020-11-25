Stringent Anti-Epidemic Measures in Force till 21 December! Gyms Shut down but Football Matches Allowed

The anti-epidemic measures start on Friday – 27 November and will be in effect until 21 December 2020, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said at an extraordinary briefing at the Council of Ministers. It is important to note that the order takes effect from Friday evening - that is, schools and kindergartens will operate on Friday, as well as gyms and malls.

Classes in all educational institutions – all students from 1st to 12th grade, all extracurricular activities, interest classes, activities, etc. all primary schools are suspended. Kindergartens and crèches are closed. Public events with an attendance formula, group cultural entertainment events, exceptions will be made only to the theaters – visits up to 30% of the capacity are allowed under strict compliance with the measures. Private gatherings and celebrations with a presence of more than 15 people are not allowed.

Gyms close, mini-football matches and other amateur sporting events are not allowed until December 21.

Exceptions are made for professional football in the championships in Bulgaria, as well as for the matches of Ludogorets and CSKA in the Europa League, but without an audience.

The malls, restaurants and nightclubs are shut down.

However, no curfew will be introduced, like it has been done in many other countries, explained Gen . Ventsislav Mutafchiiiski, who explained that a drop in newly infected and mortality rate in Bulgaria is expected only at the end of the second week after the introduction of strict measures.

“We do not ban anyone from leaving home, this is not true, Gen. Mutafchiiski said flat.