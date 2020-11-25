Top Cardiologist: Immune Defenses Against COVID-19 Are Synthesized in Sleep, Psyche and Immunity

Immune defenses against COVID-19 are synthesized in sleep. Then the antibodies are built up. That's why it's important to sleep more while we're sick.

Those people who sleep less than 6 hours more often suffer from cardiovascular diseases and are more at risk of getting ill, said in The Day Begins program on BNT Assn.Prof. Sotir Marchev,Head of the Cardiology Clinic with the Medical Institute of the Ministry of Interior.

"Psyche and immunity are connected. Therefore, avoid discussing who died and where, do not watch such reportages. Talk about good things, old friends, happy moments!" he recommends.

"The same things cause both impaired immunity and an increase in blood pressure, and they are notorious: sedentary life, excessive weight, unhealthy eating and undersleeping. High blood pressure indicates that a person is leading the wrong lifestyle and needs to change it," the Associate Professor stressed.

He advises people to exercise at home for at least 35-40 minutes, they need to be physically active every day if they do not have the opportunity to train outside.

"The more close contacts a person has, the longer he or she lives. Therefore, married men have a longer life than single men", explained Marchev.

Eat more pulses (beans, lentils), whole grains, fruit and vegetables, nuts and fish, he advises.

"People who are sick die from two things, from COVID-19 and from fear. To reduce fear, we must practice. You have to know where you are, what's going on. It reduces fear. The first thing I want to tell these people is that the disease lasts two weeks on average. Get used to it," said Assc. Prof. Marchev.

"Don't get scared by the running temperature! If it's up to 38 degrees, we don't lower it because it stimulates body defenses. If people feel weak, don't bother them! Let them sleep more," he added.

"We are only concerned about respiratory failure or, to put more clearly, the inability to breathe. In such cases, an ambulance should be called," the cardiologist warned.