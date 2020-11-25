LIVE: Bulgaria Extends Epidemic Situation, New Measures from Friday

We decided to prolong the epidemic situation. This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

In this regard, measures are being introduced that will be valid from Friday, November 27 to December 21. The measures are as follows:

- the attendance classes in all educational institutions are suspended. This includes all students from 1st to 12th grade; all extracurricular activities, all higher education institutions, all face-to-face and group classes in centers and schools,

- Visits to kindergartens, children's centers and groups providing organized group services for children are suspended,

- the holding of congresses, seminars, trainings, team building in present form is suspended,

- the holding of group cultural and entertainment events is suspended, exceptions are the visit to the theater when the seats are occupied up to 30% of the total capacity, keeping distance and wearing a mask,

- it is not allowed to hold and organize gatherings and celebrations of a private nature with the presence of more than 15 people,

- Sports events of a competitive and training nature for persons up to 18 people are suspended, with the exception of international competitions that have already started. All events for people over the age of 18 will be held without an audience,

- visits to the gyms are suspended,

- Visits to all restaurants are suspended. Only home and office food deliveries are allowed,

- Visits to gambling halls and casinos are suspended,

- Visits to all Mall-type stores are suspended, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, opticians, drugstores, pet stores, banks, insurers, payment service providers, offices of telecommunications operators. The ban is for large retail outlets, stores that are small will continue to operate.

- tourist visits in the country and abroad are suspended

"We do not impose curfew in any area of ​​the country. Parks and gardens remain open," Angelov said.

"This is a difficult decision for the government, but I cannot spare my gratitude for this timely decision. Timely, because the headquarters and the Ministry of Health are closely monitoring what is happening in the country and the world in terms of morbidity and mortality," said Chief of Operations Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

According to him, the decline in morbidity will come after the end of the second week of the introduction of the new measures. He explained that the number of medical personnel who can care for COVID-19 patients is declining. They also become infected and there is no way to compensate for the manpower.

"Human life is the absolute value, I guess for every sane person it is. We as physicians cannot profess any value other than that, we are called to defend human life. In our opinion, the contacts should be reduced to an absolute minimum, "said the Chief of Staff.

"We do not claim a complete closure of the state and 100% limitation of contacts. But these measures will work at the end of the 2nd week, and at the end of the 3rd there will be a reduction in mortality rates. This will allow our compatriots to welcome the upcoming bright holidays more calmly. These reduced levels will slow down the pace of the pandemic. We will also have the opportunity for more healthy people to welcome the vaccines that are already on the threshold," said Gen. Mutafchiiski.

He explained that the deadline is the same as in the example of Israel and other countries, in which it gave the desired result. Israel has introduced similar measures with a morbidity of 6,000 per day - out of this 3-week period with a morbidity of 400 people per day.