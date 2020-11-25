COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4382 Registered Cases, 1876 Cured

Society » HEALTH | November 25, 2020, Wednesday // 08:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4382 Registered Cases, 1876 Cured pixabay.com

A record number of people cured of coronavirus, according to the Unified Information Portal. In the last 24 hours, 1,876 people have gone through the disease.

The number of newly infected remains high - 4382 when nearly 10,500 PCR tests were performed. This means that 42 percent of the samples are positive. More than 6,300 patients are hospitalized, and 392 people are in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, 157 people have lost the battle with the virus.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria