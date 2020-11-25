COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4382 Registered Cases, 1876 Cured
A record number of people cured of coronavirus, according to the Unified Information Portal. In the last 24 hours, 1,876 people have gone through the disease.
The number of newly infected remains high - 4382 when nearly 10,500 PCR tests were performed. This means that 42 percent of the samples are positive. More than 6,300 patients are hospitalized, and 392 people are in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, 157 people have lost the battle with the virus.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » WHO: All-Time High Number of Coronavirus Cases Registered in Past Week
- » Stringent Anti-Epidemic Measures in Force till 21 December! Gyms Shut down but Football Matches Allowed
- » Top Cardiologist: Immune Defenses Against COVID-19 Are Synthesized in Sleep, Psyche and Immunity
- » Bulgaria Tops Mortality Rate Ranking, GPs Join Battle with Pandemic
- » European Commission Will Approve Vaccine Contract with Moderna Inc. Tomorrow
- » Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Believe that COVID-19 Is Biological Weapon