COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4382 Registered Cases, 1876 Cured

A record number of people cured of coronavirus, according to the Unified Information Portal. In the last 24 hours, 1,876 people have gone through the disease.

The number of newly infected remains high - 4382 when nearly 10,500 PCR tests were performed. This means that 42 percent of the samples are positive. More than 6,300 patients are hospitalized, and 392 people are in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, 157 people have lost the battle with the virus.