Bulgaria Tops Mortality Rate Ranking, GPs Join Battle with Pandemic

Budget 2021 envisions an increase of funding for hospitals – BGN 2,37 billion will be allocated as funds for hospitals providing end-to-end servicing for Coronavirus patients.

The texts also state that there will already be obligations to work with patients with COVID-19 to the contractors of outpatient medical care, as well as sanctions for refusing their implementation.

With 27.3 deaths per 1 million, today's data makes Bulgaria first in the world. The next country with 21.1 is Slovenia, BNR reported.

However, these data may not be particularly accurate. The 189 people who died today probably lost their lives not only yesterday, on Monday, but also at weekends, when far fewer deaths than usual were officially recorded - 40 and 60.

This is because at weekends the administrations of hospitals do not work or fill in the data in the national information portal. That's why on Tuesday, there were always more reported deaths. However, this happens with data in other countries too.

The health minister has proposed a package of new, even tougher measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic. If they are approved by the Council of Ministers tomorrow, from Friday there will be almost total lockdown of the state, with no schools and childcare facilities, shopping centers, shops and restaurants. Sports events, conferences, etc. are cancelled.

Are people prepared to agree with the new lockdown, however?

An hour after the health minister proposed tougher measures against the spread of the epidemic employees and customers in one of the city's malls are discussing the possible closure of shops and pubs from Friday. Most are worried about their jobs, but also agree that even stricter measures are needed and new restrictions are even delayed.