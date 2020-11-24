"Shocking" Clashes in Central Paris as Police Clears up Migrant Camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Dermanin announced he was launching an investigation into the clashes that broke out late last night after police cleared up a makeshift migrant camp in Place de la Republique in Paris, adding that the footage of the clashes was "shocking," Reuters reported.

People posted photos and videos on social media in which police beats up demonstrators. Police headed for the square to clear it of the migrant tents, which police say were pitched without official permission.

"Some of the pictures of the illegal migrant camp clearing in Place de la Republique are shocking," Dermanin wrote on Twitter in the early hours of 24 November, adding that he was seeking full information about the incident.

The migrant camp in Place de la Republique came just a week after police cleared up a larger, illegal migrant camp near France's national stadium.

France has joined other European countries such as Italy and Britain in taking a tougher stance on migrants since the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011 sparked off a migrant crisis across Europe.

Opinion polls show that voters are highly concerned over the migration issue, which in turn has led to stronger support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who is likely to be President Emmanuel Macron's main opponent in the next presidential election in 2022.