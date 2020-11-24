European Commission Will Approve Vaccine Contract with Moderna Inc. Tomorrow

Tomorrow, the European Commission will approve the contract with the US biotech firm Moderna Inc., producer of the vaccine against COVID-19, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced.

“I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine in our vaccine portfolio. This contract allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna,” von der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels, adding that the EU is working for another contract as well.

Von der Leyen specified that this is the sixth contract of a kind with the producer of one of the most promising vaccines so far.

When it is proven that the vaccine is safe and effective the supplies will start immediately and under uniform conditions for all EU countries which are willing to purchase it, EC President said. Von der Leyen added that measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel disease will help but the vaccines are the long-term solution.