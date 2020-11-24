Budget 2021: National Health Insurance Fund Wil have BGN 5,3 billion

BGN 5.3 billion will be allocated for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)next year, the MPs decided. This will be the sum of the possible expenditures of NHIF.

The opposition criticized the government for the lack of money in the Fund’s reserve. Until this year, the reserve amounted to 5% of the funds, reminded Dr. Nigyar Dzhafer from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms: "For next year, this reserve is zero. We believe that these are extremely unreasonable steps that will not give freedom of action to those who will further take decisions on managing these funds within over BGN 5 billion."

Veselin Mareshki from "Volya" asked for free medicines for children aged up to 14 who go to school and for the elderly:"In all our meetings - with both our fans and fans of the other political parties, we have not heard a single person to oppose, not even vaguely, this proposal. On the contrary, we received very strong support from everywhere," Mareshki said.