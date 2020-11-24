“Healthy Foods” May Add Belly Fat

With all the food trends and conflicting nutrition information out there, it's difficult to tell which foods are actually healthy for you—and which ones are nothing more than a marketing gimmick. The bittersweet truth is that many health foods pack just as much sugar, fat, and calories, as their counterparts. They might also be littered with preservatives, food additives, and other ingredients that might be damaging to your health.

Not only can these healthy foods be as bad as (if not worse than) traditionally "unhealthy" foods, but it's possible that you may end up eating more of them. According to a Yale University study, when you think of your meal as a "light" or "healthy" choice, it can actually cause your brain to pump out more ghrelin (the hormone that boosts appetite and slows metabolism). On the other hand, if you think of a meal as "indulgent" your brain will pump out less ghrelin, so you'll end up feeling fuller after eating. The takeaway? If you think you're eating healthy food when, in reality, the food isn't that good for you, you may end up eating more of it than you typically would. As a result, you set yourself up for weight gain, not weight loss. And that means more of that dreaded belly fat.

To help you make healthier and smarter choices so you can reach your weight loss goals, make sure you remove these seemingly-healthy foods from your diet. To give your weight loss journey an extra boost, be sure to always stay away from the much touted „health foods”./MSN