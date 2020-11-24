Date to Remember: The World Lost Frontman of Queen Freddie Mercury 29 Years Ago

The genius Freddie Mercury left this world on November 24, 1991, at just 45 years old. A musician, composer, producer and iconic Queen voice covering four octaves, Freddie, whose birth name is Farrokh, will remain forever in the art world.

 

His death comes after complications provoked by AIDS. Mercury admitted it publicly just a day before he died writing a note he passed to Queen's manager Jim Beach at his house in Kensington, London,. Beach had to break the sad news to the media.

 

24 hours later, Freddie Mercury died. He bequeathed some of his capital and home in the British capital to his longtime close companion Mary Austin. The rest is for his sister and some of the staff at his house.

Over the years, Mercury has denied the illness despite widespread speculation about his condition.

 

For two decades, The Queen has done everything they wanted in music. They inspired a lot of contemporary performers, performed in places where big rock bands had never set foot before, and made the first video to a song in the truest sense of the word.

In the early 1980s, they managed to avoid splitting apart. There were talks of a creative crisis, but the decison was that no one should be restricted and have the freedom to do solo projects. So the group never officially separated. What's more, its members leave their own mark on music.

