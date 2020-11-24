Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria, Day Temperatures Rising to 12°C
On Tuesday, November 24 there will be scattered clouds over Bulgaria, thinning out to sunny in some regions. Northerly wind will be light, up to moderate in eastern Bulgaria, BGNES reports.
It will chilly in the morning with temperatures varying from minus 2-3°C, about 0°C in Sofia. Day temperatures will be between 7 and 12°C. Along the Black Sea coast 9-10°C, in northern Bulgaria about 8-9°C, and up to 12°C in the southwestern regions.
No significant change of weather is expected on Wednesday. There will be scattered clouds, cold in the morning while in the afternoon temperatures will fall slightly and will stay at 9-10°C. /BGNES
