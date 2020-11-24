In Memoriam: Eminent Heart Surgeon Prof. Alexander Chirkov Dies Aged 82

Bulgaria: In Memoriam: Eminent Heart Surgeon Prof. Alexander Chirkov Dies Aged 82 bgnes

 

World known cardio surgeon Prof. Alexander Chirkov passed away early this morning. He was the man who performed the first heart transplant in Bulgaria in 1986.

In 1984 Prof. Chirkov came back to Bulgaria after long practice in Germany to work in his native land. He is the founder of the “Saint Catherine” Heart Clinic in Sofia, which celebrates its Patron Saint’s Day on 24 November.

This morning at 3.30 am at a Varna hotel the Professor suddenly felt badly, had a running temperature and despite all medics’ efforts died soon after.

In one of his latest interviews for the Bulgarian National Radio Prof. Chirkov said that the key role of the State is to provide adequate healthcare for the Bulgarian citizens.  

“It must be safe and effective healthcare. The Bulgarians have to know that this is the country they live in and those at the helm care about them. The problem is that very few people in Bulgaria tell me that they are well off, that they live a happy life. Most tell me that you cannot feel happy on earth if you are not healthy, if there no moment of joy in your life.”

During the past years Prof. Chirkov lived in Varna where he wanted to open his own clinic. He is former lawmaker of the Union of Democratic Forces.   

