Bulgarians Celebrate St. Catherine’s Day

Society » CULTURE | November 24, 2020, Tuesday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Celebrate St. Catherine’s Day pexels.com

 

On 24 November the Bulgarians are celebrating the Day of St. Catherine who died for Christian faith as young as 18 at the beginning of the 4th century AD.

In Bulgaria St. Catherine is venerated as a patron of all mothers and is depicted as protector from illnesses in the folklore calendar.

On this day the Sofia “St. Catherine” Hospital celebrates its Patron Saint’s Day.  

This day has retained its popularity throughout the centuries. It commemorates the martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria, one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers. According to traditional accounts, St. Catherine was beheaded by Emperor Maximinus II around 305 AD in Alexandria. 24 November became the commemoration date in the 10th century, and many churches and particularly nunneries in Europe were dedicated to St Catherine.

St Catherine's Day also marks the arrival of winter. It is mainly a secular holiday which is associated with women.

Tags: St. Catherine's Day, Bulgaria
