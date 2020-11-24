“Home Alone” More Relevant Than Ever: WHO Recommends Online Christmas Celebrations

“Home Alone”, one of the blockbusters of all time which all TVs show ad nauseam for Christmas will probably become prophetic this year. At least if we decide to stick to the recommendations of WHO and opt for seeing in Christmas at a virtual home party.

WHO experts are adamant that big family gatherings hide risks of worsening epidemiological situation and recommend to stay at home, if not alone then at least with as few people around as possible.

The organization also advises state leaders to think over the possible risks of loosening anti-COVID measures during Christmas holidays.