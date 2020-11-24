Lawmakers Vote Final Parameters of Budget 2021

The Lawmakers are meeting for an extraordinary session on Tuesday to finalize the parameters of the state budget for next year, BGNES reports.

The agenda includes all three bills – for the state budget, the State Social Security and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). They received the approval of the majority at first reading at the beginning of this month, but underwent a number of changes before the final vote.

MPs are expected to vote on the final version of controversial child benefit. The majority rallied around preserving the so-called "income criterion”, as for one child the allowance per month will be BGN 40, for two children – BGN 90, and for three – BGN 135, if an income per family member is up to BGN 510. For the rest, tax reliefs of BGN 450, BGN 900 or BGN 1350 are envisioned. However, given the current wording of the texts, the question of whether the poorest households will be able to benefit from both types of support remains unclear.

As for the health money next year, MPs are also expected to approve the BGN 600 salary raise for doctors, BGN 360 for nurses and BGN 120 for hospital attendants. However, medics with more than BGN 5,000 remuneration will not be able to benefit from this raise.

The State Social Security budget for next year is heading for a final vote in plenary hall with a record transfer of BGN 6.2 bn. The idea is to help the NHIF with public funds. Budget revenues exceed BGN 8 bn, at the same time the expenditures are increased by BGN 1.38 bn. The main reason for the large deficit of budget funds for social security is the envisioned increase of pensions.

The average pension per person in 2021 will increase by 18.6%. In 2021,BGN12.340 bn is planned for pension payments, which is by BGN 1.770 n more than this year. /BGNES