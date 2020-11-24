Long Lines of Trucks at Some Bulgarian Borders

Bulgaria: Long Lines of Trucks at Some Bulgarian Borders

 

The truck traffic is heavy at the exit checkpoints on the Bulgarian border with Romania (Vidin BCP) and Turkey (Lesovo BCP), Border Police reports.

After new restrictive measure for mandatory Coronavirus tests was introduced kilometer-long lines of trucks have formed at the Kulata-Promahon border crossing since yesterday afternoon.  

 

