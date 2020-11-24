11 Million Tourists Visited Turkey in 10 Months, Russians - 2 Million, Bulgarians in Third Place with 1 Million

A total of 11.2 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first ten months of this year, the Anatolian Agency reported, citing data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Due to quarantine measures and restrictions on travel around the world in connection with the coronavirus, the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in the first 10 months of the year decreased by nearly 72.5 percent on an annual basis.

Turkey welcomed about 5.7 million foreign tourists between August and October, while in April and May, the first peak of the pandemic in the country, the number of foreign tourists was only 50,000.

Istanbul was the number one tourist destination in the country during the first ten months of the year. The metropolis has attracted about 37.09 percent of all foreign tourists visiting Turkey, or about 4.15 million foreign tourists.

In second place is the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, which attracted 27.67 percent of foreign tourists during the period (over 3.1 million), followed by the border of Bulgaria and Greece, Edirne, which accounts for 13.47 percent of foreign tourists.

In the first place among foreigners who visited Turkey in the first ten months of the year were Russian tourists, who accounted for 17.06 percent of all foreign tourists, or 1.91 million, followed by German tourists, who accounted for 9.26 percent of all foreign tourists. tourists (1.03 million) and Bulgarian tourists, who represent 8.91 percent of foreign tourists (997,470).

In October, 1.74 million foreign tourists visited Turkey, down 59.40 percent year-on-year.

In 2019, Turkey was visited by over 45 million foreign tourists.