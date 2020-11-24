COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Microbiologist - New Restrictive Measures Will Not Limit the Pandemic

 The proposed tightening of measures will not limit the COVID-19 pandemic in Bulgaria, said Assoc. Prof. Andrey Chorbanov from the Institute of Microbiology of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences today.

According to him, many European countries have already introduced a full "lockdown" and yet their indicators have not changed dramatically.

"I know many doctors on the front line who all support my opinion. This is not some self-invented idea or partisanship against the political decision, just to speak out against the government's measures.

 The idea ithat such a closure will stop people-to-people contacts is naive." said Prof. Chorbanov. The microbiologist clarified that the proposed restrictions will reduce the pressure on the health system, but not by more than 15-20%.

