Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Highest Number of Daily Deaths - 189, 3144 New Cases

Large number of deceased and recovered for the past 24 hrs in Bulgaria.

The highest daily values of deaths reported is -189, while 1702 are cured from the coronavirus, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 7244 tests performed during the day, and 3144 of them are carriers of the virus. This means that over 43% of the total tests were positive without more data about the tests.

Most new cases remain in the regions of Sofia (933), Plovdiv (361) and Varna (239).

