All Truck Drivers Tested for COVID-19 with Rapid Tests at Promahon Border Crossing

As of 2.30pm today at the Promahon Border Checkpoint (BCP), the Greek border authorities have made rapid COVID-19 tests on all truck drivers entering Greece.

Each truck will wait about 15 minutes at the point until the result is ready. Additionally, truck drivers are warned that checks for a pre-filled PLF /Passenger Locator Form/ form are also starting.

Border police remind that hitherto requirements for entering Greece will be valid only for Greek citizens and resident foreigners, as well as persons traveling for business or humanitarian reasons. All of them, as before, must submit to the Greek border authorities a pre-completed travel form, a QR code obtained and a negative PCR test for COVID 19, made not earlier than 72 hours before entering the territory of the country.

A rapid test will be carried out on each of this category of travelers transiting through the Promahon BCP. If positive, Greek citizens and resident foreigners will be let through and placed under a 14-day quarantine and the rest will not be allowed into the Hellenic Republic. The new measures do not apply to truck drivers.

From 21 to 5 hours, the Greek border authorities do not let cars and buses through the border point of entry into Greece. /BGNES