Extraordinary Measures: Bulgaria Proposes Lockdown, Closes Schools, Restaurants, Malls

Bulgaria introduces new anti-epidemic measures. They were announced by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

They will take effect on Friday, after being approved by the Council of Ministers.

The new measures include extending the declared state of emergency by 4 months - until March 2021, suspension of attendance at all universities, schools, kindergartens and nurseries. Suspension of all types of collective sporting events, seminars, competitions and other entertainment events, including private celebrations. All cinemas, theaters, restaurants, bars and malls will be closed, too. Only home delivery will be accepted.



The new measures also propose the cessation of internal and external excursions. Public transport is not restricted.

"We cannot afford to lose the lives of more people. Now is the time to keep our distance. I will not be the minister who will pass on their efforts (the people). My mind and heart tell me that we need to take new action. Today I proposed them to the Prime Minister of Bulgaria. I proposed that these measures come into force on Friday, they will be discussed in the Council of Ministers, "said the Minister of Health.



The Minister of Health assured that every effort will be made to weaken the measures for Christmas. According to him, the measures should give results after 8 days at the earliest. The expectations of the health authorities are for the improvement of the situation within 2 weeks.

The Chief State Health Inspector presented data on morbidity in the country. It exceeds 250 per 100,000 population in almost all countries in Europe. 23,560 cases were registered last week in the country, an increase of 102%. Bulgaria ranks 11th in morbidity in Europe.

The directors of the big hospitals in Sofia shared that the pressure on the medics is huge. The director of the Military Medical Academy, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski told about cases of re-infection in employees of the medical institution.

Earlier today, members of the National Coronavirus Operational Headquarters met with Prime Minister Boyko Borissova. During the meeting, the Minister of Health reported data on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bulgaria. The specific parameters regarding morbidity and mortality in the country were discussed.