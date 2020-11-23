Bulgarians Can Enter the UK Without Visa for 6 Months From 2021

From January 1, 2021, Bulgarian citizens will be able to enter and stay without a visa in the UK for a short stay of up to 6 months, during which time they will be able to enter repeatedly for tourism, participation in meetings and conferences, short courses, but not to live permanently, work or have access to public funds. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed about it.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in London, our compatriots who intend to stay for a period longer than 6 months for work, study or to settle in the UK will have to apply for a visa.

Applying for a visa is possible through the UK government website.

According to the British authorities, the following immigration routes for work and study have been opened for Bulgarian citizens:

Skilled worker route;

Skilled workers - Health care - Skilled work - Health and Care visa;

Highly skilled workers - Global talent route;

Students - Student routе;

Entrepreneurs in the field of innovation - Innovative entrepreneurs;

Special professions - Specialist occupations.

Holders of biometric passports, such as Bulgarian passports, will be able to fill in the visa application via a smartphone application. If they fail or it is not possible to read a passport, they will have to visit a Visa Application Center.

Approved applicants will receive secure access to their immigration status instead of a physical document.

In addition to the due fee for processing the visa application, visa applicants should also pay a health care fee, which will provide them with access to health care through the National Health Service. Information about this can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/healthcare-immigration-application/how-much-pay.

According to the new rules for entering the UK, published on the website of the Home Office (Home Office), from October 1, 2021, citizens of the EU, EEA and Switzerland will be required to have a passport to travel to the country.

Bulgarian citizens who have received "residency status" or "temporary residency status" will have the right to enter the territory of Great Britain only with an ID card at least until December 31, 2025.

National ID cards will be able to be used by them after 31 December 2025, if the cards meet the security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Detailed information on the conditions of entry and stay in the UK after January 1, 2021 can be read at the following addresses:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/visiting-the-uk-from-1-january-2021

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/visiting-the-uk-after-brexit