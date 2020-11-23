National Operative Staff Holds Extraordinary Briefing. Will Anti-COVID Measures Be Tightened?

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, directors of medical facilities and members of the National Operative Staff will give an extraordinary briefing for the mass media representatives at the Council of Ministers building at 5.00 pm today, 23 November, the government press service reported. It was not specified what the agenda of the announced press conference will be and whether the restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus in Bulgaria will be tightened.

We would like to remind that the regular meeting of the National Operative Staff members is held every Thursday at 10 am.   

