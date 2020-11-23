Bulgarian Hospital Workers Association Creates New Portal for Medical Professionals

The BAHW (the Bulgarian Association of Hospital Workers) has launched an initiative aimed at creating an online portal for medical professionals from all over Bulgaria via which they will be able to exchange information in real time about the protocols concerning treatment of more grave cases or about COVID-19 patients with serious complications.

Bulgarian software companies are invited, who have an interest in contributing to the common cause at this difficult time, to help find a quick and convenient solution that can save human lives.

1,123 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in our country given 2,787 PCR tests, data of the Single Information Portal showed at midnight. Positive tests were over 40 percent of those tested.

Again, the largest number of the newly infected is in Sofia - 356, followed by Burgas with 133 and Kyustendil with 79 new cases, in Stara Zagora positive tests are reported in five people.

There are now 6,350 hospitalized patients, of which 408 are in intensive care.

People admitted to hospitals after contracting coronavirus have increased by more than 1,100 in the past week.

772 patients recovered, 60 died.