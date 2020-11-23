Bulgarian Football Club CSKA-Sofia Appoints Alan Pardew as Director

CSKA-Sofia EAD made a surprising move by signing the Englishman Alan Pardew as member of the staff. The club announced that the English coach will be the technical director. According to the information, the 59-year-old specialist "will help with his vast experience and contacts in the overall development of the club and attracting players for the representative team."

Pardew signed his contract and immediately began work, according to the club press release. The duration of the contract and other details are not specified. In the last decade, the Englishman has been the manager of Southampton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. He was most recently head coach of Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag.

Pardew's highest achievements in the sport include reaching the FA Cup Final three times, as a player with Crystal Palace in 1990 and as a manager with West Ham United in 2006 and in 2016 when his Crystal Palace side lost to Manchester United.