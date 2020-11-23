Bulgarian Football Club CSKA-Sofia Appoints Alan Pardew as Director

Sports | November 23, 2020, Monday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Football Club CSKA-Sofia Appoints Alan Pardew as Director

CSKA-Sofia EAD made a surprising move by signing the Englishman Alan Pardew as member of the staff. The club announced that the English coach will be the technical director. According to the information, the 59-year-old specialist "will help with his vast experience and contacts in the overall development of the club and attracting players for the representative team."

Pardew signed his contract and immediately began work, according to the club press release. The duration of the contract and other details are not specified. In the last decade, the Englishman has been the manager of Southampton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. He was most recently head coach of Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag.

Pardew's highest achievements in the sport include reaching the FA Cup Final three times, as a player with Crystal Palace in 1990 and as a manager with West Ham United in 2006 and in 2016 when his Crystal Palace side lost to Manchester United.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CSKA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria