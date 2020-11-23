COVID-19: Mouthwash Can Kill Virus in 30 Seconds
Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a lab, a scientific study indicates.
Scientists at Cardiff University found there were "promising signs" that over-the-counter mouthwashes may help to destroy the virus.
The report comes ahead of a clinical trial on Covid-19 on patients at the University Hospital of Wales. Results of the study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people's routines.
While the research suggests use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva, there is not evidence it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the the respiratory tract or the lungs.
"If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University's clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes... could become an important addition to people's routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future."
The university report states that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed "promising signs" of being able to eradicate the virus when exposed to the virus in a lab.
While the report is yet to be peer reviewed, it supports another recent study which found CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing viral load.
Dr Richard Stanton, lead author on the study, said: "This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube.
"This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been scrutinised by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal.
"People should continue to follow the preventive measures issued by the UK government, including washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance." BBC
