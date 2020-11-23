F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Will Be Awarded a Knighthood by the Queen

Sports | November 23, 2020, Monday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Will Be Awarded a Knighthood by the Queen facebook

Lewis Hamilton will be awarded a knighthood in the New Year's Honour list after winning his seventh world championship this year.

Hamilton made F1 history last week when he equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher's record with a seventh world-title win. Nobody has won more driver championships than the pair in the sport. 

The 35-year-old had has previously played down the calls for a knighthood, saying: 'I've not saved any lives, I'm not an unsung hero like NHS staff or Captain Sir Tom Moore.'

But he told the BBC that if the honour were bestowed on him, it would be the 'happiest day of his life' to meet the Queen again. 

He said: 'Like everyone, I've grown up adoring the royal family, if one day I am honoured to be up in front of the queen again, it would be the happiest day ever to see here again, she's an icon, such an incredible individual.'

The Formula One champion will receive the gong despite his controversial tax affairs.

But the Government's Honours Committee said his affairs were 'all in order' and he will be given the award in the New Year, according to The Sun

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria