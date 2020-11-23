F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Will Be Awarded a Knighthood by the Queen
Lewis Hamilton will be awarded a knighthood in the New Year's Honour list after winning his seventh world championship this year.
Hamilton made F1 history last week when he equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher's record with a seventh world-title win. Nobody has won more driver championships than the pair in the sport.
The 35-year-old had has previously played down the calls for a knighthood, saying: 'I've not saved any lives, I'm not an unsung hero like NHS staff or Captain Sir Tom Moore.'
But he told the BBC that if the honour were bestowed on him, it would be the 'happiest day of his life' to meet the Queen again.
He said: 'Like everyone, I've grown up adoring the royal family, if one day I am honoured to be up in front of the queen again, it would be the happiest day ever to see here again, she's an icon, such an incredible individual.'
The Formula One champion will receive the gong despite his controversial tax affairs.
But the Government's Honours Committee said his affairs were 'all in order' and he will be given the award in the New Year, according to The Sun.
