Weather in Bulgaria: New Week Brings along Sunny Days, Temperatures Typical for Autumn

The new work week will bring us a lot of sunny hours, but temperatures, especially in the mornings, remain low, BGNES reports.

Daytime temperatures on November 23 will be between 9 and 14 degrees C. For Sofia – minus 2 C in the morning, and maximum 12 C during the day.

Clouds from the north will begin to increase already before noon.

Over the mountains it will be cloudy, medium and high cloudiness will also increase. Moderate wind from northwest.

Light wind will blow over the Black Sea coast from west-southwest. Maximum air temperatures will be 10–11 degrees C. The wave height will decrease and it will be 1-2 m. /BGNES