Bulgaria: Richard Alibegov: One-Month Lockdown Will Mean End to Clubs and Restaurant Business in Bulgaria

 

All guest houses and villas across Bulgaria have been reserved for the Students’ Day (8 December), people are going to celebrate, said Richard Alibegov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Restaurant Association on the Bulgarian National TV.

"As we assumed a month ago, there is no particular health effect of the closure of the establishments. People who are not afraid or do not believe in the Coronavirus will find a way to have fun. It happens at guest houses, in resorts," he said.

"If the country closes down for another month, it will be the end for our business," Alibegov added.

"Nightlife clubs and restaurants have been closed for two weeks, probably 70% will never open again," he said.

