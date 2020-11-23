Richard Alibegov: One-Month Lockdown Will Mean End to Clubs and Restaurant Business in Bulgaria
All guest houses and villas across Bulgaria have been reserved for the Students’ Day (8 December), people are going to celebrate, said Richard Alibegov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Restaurant Association on the Bulgarian National TV.
"As we assumed a month ago, there is no particular health effect of the closure of the establishments. People who are not afraid or do not believe in the Coronavirus will find a way to have fun. It happens at guest houses, in resorts," he said.
"If the country closes down for another month, it will be the end for our business," Alibegov added.
"Nightlife clubs and restaurants have been closed for two weeks, probably 70% will never open again," he said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Negative PCR Tests Mandatory for Passengers Arriving to Spain from 65 Countries, Bulgaria Including
- » Tourism Trends: Travels Fall by 23,6 Percent in the Third Trimester of 2020
- » Greece Shuts Some Land Borders, Makaza-Nimfea Checkpoint Lets through Only Trucks
- » Bulgarian Parliament Discusses 9% VAT on Food Deliveries
- » Want to Dinner at a Restaurant in France - Wait Until January 15
- » Bulgarian Hotels and Restaurants Ask for State Aid Even if Shut Down Voluntarily