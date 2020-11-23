COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1123 Newly Registered Cases, 60 Deaths

Society » HEALTH | November 23, 2020, Monday // 08:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1123 Newly Registered Cases, 60 Deaths pixabay.com

1123 are the new cases in 2787 PCR tests
For the last 24 hours, 1123 people have been newly infected with COVID-19. They are based on 2787 tests performed. The percentage of positive samples remains high - 40.29.

772 people were treated, 408 were in the intensive care unit, according to the latest published data on the Unified Information Portal.

Sixty people have died from complications from the virus.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria