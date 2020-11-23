COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1123 Newly Registered Cases, 60 Deaths
pixabay.com
1123 are the new cases in 2787 PCR tests
For the last 24 hours, 1123 people have been newly infected with COVID-19. They are based on 2787 tests performed. The percentage of positive samples remains high - 40.29.
772 people were treated, 408 were in the intensive care unit, according to the latest published data on the Unified Information Portal.
Sixty people have died from complications from the virus.
