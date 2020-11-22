COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2279 New Case, Record Number of Cured People per Day

2,279 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours under 5,729 PCR tests for the past 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the National Information Portal.

There are 423 registered cases in the capital, in Varna 200, Burgas - 179, Dobrich - 154, Plovdiv - 151, Pleven - 109, Kyustendil - 96, Yambol - 93, Sofia / region - 86, Montana - 81, Pazardzhik - 77, Gabrovo - 73, Blagoevgrad - 66, Veliko Tarnovo and Lovech 52 each, Stara Zagora 47, Haskovo - 45, Vratsa - 43, Ruse - 39, Shumen - 35, Vidin and Pernik 34 each, Sliven - 32, Silistra - 21, Razgrad - 20, Smolyan - 15, Targovishte - 8, Kardzhali - 5.

The active cases are 82,125, of which 6,193 are hospitalized. There are 408 patients in intensive care units and in serious condition.

A record number of people were cured in one day - 1,364. 42 people died.