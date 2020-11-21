COVID-19 in Turkey: Partial Ban on Going Out on Weekends

As of today, a partial ban on going out on weekends will take effect in Turkey, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter, Milliyet reported. According to the new measure, citizens will not have the right to go out from 20.00 on Saturday to 10.00 on Sunday and from 20.00 on Sunday to 05.00 on Monday.

Other additional measures in the fight against coronavirus, which take effect from 20 o'clock tonight:
- working hours of shopping centers, grocery stores, hairdressing salons only in the interval between 10.00 and 20.00;
- closing of cinemas, concert halls, theaters, sports halls.
- From tonight, restaurants will offer or deliver only food for home.

People aged 65 and over will be able to go out between 10 and 13, and those under 20 - between 13 and 16 pm.

