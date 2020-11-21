10 Years German Christmas Market in Sofia

The traditional German Christmas bazaar in Bulgaria's capital Sofia, held annually near the National Theater, opened yesterday (November 20th).

This is the tenth edition on the market. Wooden houses with traditional sausages and pretzels, and a good mood for the upcoming holiday will be opened for visitors.

There will be music, handmade toys, and things can be bought for charity.

The bazaar will run from November 20 to December 22, 2020 in the City Garden - Battenberg Square.

Both traders and visitors will be required to wear protective masks on the territory of the open Christmas bazaars, the Sofia Operational Headquarters decided.

It is forbidden to place tables and consume on the spot on the territory of the bazaars. There will be no scenes for a cultural program.

The organizers must provide security for compliance with mandatory measures, one-way traffic and separate entrance and exit.

There will be three Christmas bazaars on the territory of Sofia - in the area of ​​the City Garden, in the park of the National Palace of Culture and on Slaveykov Square.

If violations are found, the bazaars will be closed, the headquarters warns.