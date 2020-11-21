Bulgarian Ombudsman Will Go to the Constitutional Court, Absolutely “stunned” by Law Adopted by the Parliament

The Ombudsman Diana Kovacheva is determined to refer to the Constitutional Court if an amendment to the Consumers Credit Act, adopted on Wednesday evening, is promulgated.

The amendment allows fast loan companies to demand from debtors up to twice the amount of the principal (200%) as interest and penalties in case of non-fulfillment.

The text was adopted again by the well-tested method of the current ruling majority - in the transitional and final provisions in a different act, without any relation to the issue (in this case the Law for amendment and supplement of VAT Act). Thus, making important changes in another law with no correlation and without discussions - in the case of the Consumer's Credit Act.

This happened on Thursday, when the MPs in the parliament devoted almost the whole day to these amendments, roughly 180 pages, reminds lex.bg.

The text the amendment was introduced by the independent MP Spas Panchev and happened between first and second reading of the VAT Act.

The voting on this particular text was “packed” together with another 10 paragraphs of the bill, on which no debate was held.

"For" voted were 69 MPs, 34 were "against" and three abstained.

Kovacheva points out that the adopted text arouses "absolute bewilderment" in her, moreover, that she has repeatedly informed the MPs about the numerous complaints of people from unfair clauses in the contracts with the companies for fast loans, excessive interest rates, penalties, fees and others.