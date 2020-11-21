COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,983 New Cases and 129 Deaths
Coronavirus cases for the last 24 hours are growing both as an absolute number and as a percentage.
As of November 20, 3,983 new cases were registered in Bulgaria - 84 more on a daily basis compared to the 3,899 cases reported the day before. 129 infected died in the last day, 10 more than yesterday's 119.
Fewer PCR tests were performed - 9,786, compared to 10,311 in the previous daily report. The percentage of positive tests from total tests performed thus increased again and from 37.81% to 40.7%.
5,942 people are treated in hospitals, of which 383 are in intensive care units. 1061 people were cured for the last day and so their total number became 34 388.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Hope for HIV Vaccine - Engineered Immune Cells
- » Bulgaria: Five People Will Be Dismissed after Death of Covid-19 Patients
- » Bulgarian Regional Health Inspectorates Will Send Quarantine Orders via SMS or E-Mail
- » US No.1 Infectious Disease Expert: Masks Will be Needed for a Long Time
- » WHO Warns About the Use of Remdesivir in COVID-19 Patients, Has Little or No Effect
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3899 New Cases, 119 Deaths