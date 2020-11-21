COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,983 New Cases and 129 Deaths

Coronavirus cases for the last 24 hours are growing both as an absolute number and as a percentage.

As of November 20, 3,983 new cases were registered in Bulgaria - 84 more on a daily basis compared to the 3,899 cases reported the day before. 129 infected died in the last day, 10 more than yesterday's 119.

Fewer PCR tests were performed - 9,786, compared to 10,311 in the previous daily report. The percentage of positive tests from total tests performed thus increased again and from 37.81% to 40.7%.

5,942 people are treated in hospitals, of which 383 are in intensive care units. 1061 people were cured for the last day and so their total number became 34 388.

