Joe Biden Criticizes Trump for Sending “Damaging Message” to the World

On Thursday President-elect Joe Biden sought to raise pressure on President Trump to concede defeat and grant him access to government intelligence, warning that the president's efforts to overturn the election are sending a "damaging" message to the rest of the world about American democracy, as well as putting lives at risk during a pandemic.

Speaking from near his home in Wilmington, Del., after a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors, Biden said there was "no excuse" for the Trump administration to continue to deny him access to government officials and intelligence briefings, as is customary in a transition process.

Asked about the president's efforts to overturn the election, Biden paused and looked off into the distance to collect his thoughts, saying he wanted to choose his words carefully.

"I think we're witnessing something that is incredibly irresponsible," Biden said. "Incredibly damaging messages being sent to the rest of the world about how democratic functions ... I don't know his motives, but it's totally irresponsible."

Trump's General Services Administration (GSA) has refused to ascertain Biden as the likely winner of the election, despite the president-elect holding a comfortable margin in the Electoral College./MSN