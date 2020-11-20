BNB: Assets of Investment Funds in Bulgaria Show Growth in End September

By the end of September 2020, the assets managed by local and foreign investment funds operating in Bulgaria amounted to BGN 5.247 bn, data of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) show.

The amount of active investment funds has increased by BGN 875.6m (by 20%) compared with September 2019, and by BGN 570.9m (or by12.2%) set against the end of the second quarter (June 2020).

As a percentage of GDP, the total amount of assets in domestic and foreign investment funds at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was 4.7%, at 3.6% of GDP a year ago (as of September 2019) and 4.2% at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

The assets of local investment funds reached BGN 1.6812bn at the end of September and increased by 1.5% to BGN 656.4 m compared with the same month of 2019 and by 2.2% compared with the end of the second quarter of this year.

There was an increase in investments in stock (by 4.3% compared with a year earlier), while the assets of funds investing in real estate and others increased on an annual basis by 3% to BGN341.1m. Funds managed by bond-investing funds decreased year-on-year at the end of September by 9% to BGN 683.7 m.

The share of funds investing in bonds relative to the total assets of local investment funds decreased at the end of the third quarter to 40.7% from 42% a year earlier, while the share of those investing in stocks increased to 39% at the end of September 2020 compared with 38% a year ago.

The geographical structure of the securities in the assets of local investment funds shows that as of September 2020 investments in Bulgaria increased on an annual basis by 4.2% to BGN 933m. The investments made in other EU countries increased by 10.3% to BGN 441 m.