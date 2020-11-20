Bulgaria: Five People Will Be Dismissed after Death of Covid-19 Patients

Five employees of the Plovdiv hospital "St. George" EAD will be fired after the results of the first inspection on the delayed admission of patients in the newly opened COVID unit. 2 patients subsequently died.

The conclusions of the special commission, appointed by the executive director of the medical institution, are that a total of 7 employees in the hospital are to blame. They have committed or have allowed violations of the regulations of patient care and medical care.

At the same time, inspections of the prosecutor's office, medical supervision and the regional health inspection are underway, data from which are not yet available.

A procedure is opened for the dismissal of civil servant, a doctor, two paramedics and an ambulance driver.

The Commission is continuing its work as there are still issues and circumstances that need to be further examined and clarified. As of today, the hospital is introducing even stricter measures to coordinate the transfer of patients from one hospital to another.

The final results of the internal inspection will be announced after its completion, and the materials will be handed over to the investigative and control bodies involved.

Yesterday, the director of the medical institution, Dr. Karen Dzhambazov, explained the case with problems in logistics due to the recent opening of the new unit for treatment of coronavirus-infected people. Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, said that the incident is a result of failed health reform. Yesterday Minister Angelov visited the city and met with doctors and managers of hospitals in the region, the regional governor Dani Kanazireva and representatives of the medical staff.

The organization in the hospitals, the equipment, the staffing, the supply of medicines, consumables and protective equipment were discussed, according to a press release of the regional administration. At the meeting, Angelov said he would not tolerate the lack of humane treatment of patients.