Tourism Trends: Travels Fall by 23,6 Percent in the Third Trimester of 2020

In the third trimester of 2020,a little over 324,000 Bulgarian citizens traveled across Bulgaria and abroad, which is 23.6% less as compared with the last year, which is explained by the epidemic situation in the country, preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) show.

The majority of Bulgarians, or 94.1%, have traveled only within our country, 3.2% - only abroad, while 2.7% have traveled both around the country and abroad. A strong decrease compared with the previous year is registered in the number of people travelling abroad (down by 88%), while the number of trips in the country shrank much less (down by 5%), the number of people travelling both at home and abroad fell by 49.7%.

Regarding the cost structure of different types of travel, the largest budget item for home travelers in the country is food (41.3%), as for the trips abroad, this is the cost of transportation - 31.9%.

The majority of tourist trips of persons aged 15 and over, both in the country (67.9%), and abroad (59.4%),were for "vacationing and excursion", or for "visiting loved ones" - 24.4% and 26.6% respectively.

In the third trimester of the year the average cost of travel per person for those aged 15 and over was BGN 308.80 in the country and BGN 786.20 abroad. At the same time, the cost per person for business trips averages BGN 135.96 in the country and BGN 1052.57 abroad, according to the data of the NSI.