Bulgaria’s Premier Appointed New Deputy Ministers of Health
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov appointed Evgeni Grigorov and Slavi Pachalov to the post of Deputy Minister of Health.
So far, Assc. Prof. Evgeni Grigorov headed the Analysis and Evaluation Department of Health Professionals at the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.
As of 2017, engineer Slavi Pachalov has been a manarer of a company for training first aid specialists, disaster response, fire and road safety, rescue and search activities. He has also held the position of Director of the Sofia Organization of the Bulgarian Red Cross. He has twice been awarded with a special distinction medal of the Bulgarian Red Cross, including for his overall activity.
Days ago, the government changed the health ministry's rules of procedure, allowing two more deputy ministers to be appointed to strengthen the organization tasked with tackling the Covid crisis.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bitcoin Rises to Three-year Peak, Closing on All-time High
- » BNB: Assets of Investment Funds in Bulgaria Show Growth in End September
- » Tourism Trends: Travels Fall by 23,6 Percent in the Third Trimester of 2020
- » Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: Projects Envisioned in the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability Have to Be Implemented before 2026
- » Bulgarians Feel More Optimistic about COVID-19 Pandemic Than Average European
- » NSSI: Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Increases to BGN 1,081