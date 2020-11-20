Bulgaria’s Premier Appointed New Deputy Ministers of Health

November 20, 2020
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov appointed Evgeni Grigorov and Slavi Pachalov to the post of Deputy Minister of Health.

So far, Assc. Prof. Evgeni Grigorov headed the Analysis and Evaluation Department of Health Professionals at the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.

As of 2017, engineer Slavi Pachalov has been a manarer of a company for training first aid specialists, disaster response, fire and road safety, rescue and search activities. He has also held the position of Director of the Sofia Organization of the Bulgarian Red Cross. He has twice been awarded with a special distinction medal of the Bulgarian Red Cross, including for his overall activity.

Days ago, the government changed the health ministry's rules of procedure, allowing two more deputy ministers to be appointed to strengthen the organization tasked with tackling the Covid crisis.

