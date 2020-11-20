Bulgarian Regional Health Inspectorates Will Send Quarantine Orders via SMS or E-Mail

The MPs approved this decision at the first reading of the amendment to Public Health Act

Regional Health Inspectorates (RSI) will be able to send out quarantine orders verbally, via a phone call, e-mail or SMS, MPs decided passing the amendments to the Public Health Act approved at first reading.

The proposal was moved by GERB and its aim is to reduce the administrative burden on health inspectorates, which are overloaded with work given the increasing complicated epidemic situation in the country.

Besides, it is envisioned to impose a ban on the export of medicines during a state of emergency or an emergency epidemic situation.

At first reading, the proposal not to require hospital treatment for all patients with COVID-19 was also passed. There has also been a dispute between the government and the opposition on this topic.

"If there are no specific remarks between first and second reading of these texts, the patients will decide that the state abdicates from the problem. They expressed concern that hampers their admission to a hospital. People are worried, this is not the way to avoid reports about people dying on the stairs in the future", said Ivan Ivanov from BSP.

"All patients who require hospital treatment in the opinion of the attending physician must be sure they will get it. In the battle with the pandemic, we must stay united. Some 80% of the infected do not need hospital treatment", said Daniela Daritkova from GERB.

"We will not support the proposal to omit the passage about mandatory hospital treatment following the list of dangerous diseases, including COVID-19, because that means putting public health at risk," said Dzhevdet Chakarov of the Movement for Right and Freedoms (MRF).

"We will make a division of the texts, because it will be more accurate," Daritkova said.

BSP also announced that they had referred the matter to the Constitutional Court because on several occasions the plenary quorum was secured thanks to MPs who have been quarantined. As you know, they can vote online. According to the left wing, if the complaint is upheld, it is not ruled out that the texts voted in the plenary hall in the last two weeks will be called into question.