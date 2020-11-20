Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: Projects Envisioned in the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability Have to Be Implemented before 2026

The projects envisioned in Bulgaria's National Recovery and Sustainability Plan must be implemented quickly – by 2026, as two-thirds of the resources should be agreed in the first two years, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said during a discussion on the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of Bulgaria.

The focus of today's discussion is the third pillar of the Plan - "Connected Bulgaria". Apart from Tomislav Donchev, the Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Rossen Zheliazkov, as well as other experts, took part in the discussion.

This is a plan for economic recovery which at the same time sets prerequisites for growth, Donchev pointed out. In order to meet the needs of citizens, it will take tens of billions of euros, these expenses cannot be covered with funds allocated for the Plan’s implementation, therefore cooperation with a variety of financial institutions and private investors will also be sought, Donchev added.

Investing in infrastructure we ultimately also invest in people, because the other components of the economy depend directly on infrastructure. No investments are made where there are no roads, railroads or ports. Our ambition is to have better economic environment in Bulgaria thanks to this Plan by the end of 2021, Donchev pointed out.

During the negotiations on the EU's multiannual financial framework, Bulgaria negotiated additional € 200m for the support of underdeveloped regions, including northwestern Bulgaria, Donchev said in answer to a question during the discussion.