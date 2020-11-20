Credo Theater Shows Andersen’s Play 15 Years after Its Premiere

After Smolyan, Ruse, Silistra, Dobrich, Credo Theatre presenting already 15-year-old performance "Whatever Grandpa Does Is Always Good" after H. K. Andersen will also stop over in Sofia during its tour over Bulgaria. On November 24 at 7.30 pm the theater lovers will be able to see it in Theater 199 "Valentin Stoychev".

"The fact that I managed to preserve this performance for 15 years makes me happy," Nina Dimitrova, the engine of the Credo Theater, actor and director of the play told Radio Sofia.

She is currently recovering footage from the years she remembers, the premiere in Denmark in August 2005, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Andersen's birth. Until 2012, Nina Dimitrova played with Vasil Vasilev-Zueka and then with Dimitar Nestorov.

"He enriched the spectacle a lot, brought about spontaneous joy. I thank him for learning the lines in English, Russian and Japanese," the actor-director said about his partner.

Andersen's tale "Whatever Grandpa Does Is Always Good" treats the theme of love and trust between people, our readiness for small compromises, forgiveness and, most importantly, being together.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic Credo participated in a theater festival in Poland, while many other performances were postponed. Till better times come for the theater and the viewers.

 

